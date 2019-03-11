Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Look Engrossed In A Conversation On The Sets Of Love Aaj Kal 2

Sara Ali Khan IGNORES Kartik Aaryan on sets of Love Aaj Kal 2 | FilmiBeat

Even before Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan signed a film together, the duo had been reportedly hitting a lot of headlines after the 'Simmba' actress confessed having a crush on Kartik when she appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. Since then, everybody had been eagerly waiting to watch these two share screen space.

Finally, the wait came to an end after it was reported that the two actors have been signed by Imtiaz Ali for a sequel to his Saif Ali Khan- Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal. The film has already hit the shooting floors.

Recently, the duo were spotted engaged in a conversation on the sets of the film in New Delhi. While Kartik can be seen holding a sipper in his hand, Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in a red dress. Check out the picture here.

It was Kareena Kapoor Khan who first confirmed that Kartik and Sara are working together in a film. On Koffee With Karan, the actress when quizzed about Sara's desire to date Kartik Aaryan had spilled the beans, "He's wonderful. They'll make a good pair. They're planning to do a film together. He's massy, and she's classy."

Speaking about working with Imtiaz Ali, Kartik was earlier quoted by a leading tabloid, "He is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it's finally happening."

A source had further revealed, "Unlike Imtiaz's previous two films-Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tamasha-which were set in foreign locales, this one largely unravels in Punjab and Delhi." Reportedly, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and his role will be similar to that of Rishi Kapoor's in Love Aaj Kal. The film will be co-produced by Imtiaz and Dinesh Vijan.

