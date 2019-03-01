English
    Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan To Star In Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2

    Director Imtiaz Ali is reportedly moving ahead with the sequel to his romantic drama Love Aaj Kal. The director is reuniting with producer Dinesh Vijan for the project which will take off in Delhi next week with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda in lead roles, according to sources from the production house.

    Incidentally, it was Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan, who had played the male lead in Ali's 2009 film opposite Deepika Padukone. Kartik, who currently stars in Vijan's Maddock Films production Luka Chuppi, confirmed the news of his casting.

    "He (Imtiaz) is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it's finally happening," the actor said.

    The news of Sara and Kartik starring together is a treat for the fans of two young stars, who have been keen to see them pair up after Sara admitted to having a crush on Kartik on Karan Johar's TV show.

    The sequel will be set in Delhi and Punjab.

    Friday, March 1, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
