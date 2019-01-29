Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff And Others Grace Daboo Ratnani’s Calendar Launch

English
    Ace photographer Daboo Ratnani had a calendar launch party on Monday night and many B-town celebs graced the party. Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone, Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Nigam, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande, Tiger Shroff and many more attended Daboo Ratnani's calendar launch. Many of them were even featured in the calendar this year and they were snapped posing with their frames. Check out the pictures from the launch!

    Kartik Aaryan & Sunny Leone Pose With Each Other's Photographs

    Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Leone posed with each others' photographs at Daboo Ratnani's calendar launch on Monday night. Kartik was sporting a casual look in a white sweatshirt and black denims with converse sneakers, whereas Sunny looked cute in a white tee shirt with a glittery silver dress.

    Two Classy Ladies

    Vidya Balan and Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande posed for pictures together at Daboo's calendar launch. Vidya Balan, classy as always, wore a white saree with a black button down shirt. Ankita looked stunning in a silver glittery dress with her hair slicked back.

    Raveena Tandon With Daboo Ratnani At His Calendar Launch

    Raveena Tandon posed with Daboo Ratnani himself at his calendar launch. Raveena looked classy in a bubblegum pink top paired with green pants. Daboo was sporting a semi-formal look in a white shirt with a black vest and a scarf around his neck.

    The Beautiful Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani held her photograph from the calendar proudly as she posed for pictures in a pink and green jumpsuit, accessorized with a yellow belt and white pointed toe heels.

    Mouny Roy Looked Gorgeous

    Mouni Roy looked glamorous at the calendar launch on Monday night. She rocked a blue sheer bodycon dress with white sneakers.

    Tiger Shroff Points At His Frame From The Calendar

    Tiger Shroff struck a pose for the shutterbugs pointing at his frame from Daboo Ratnani's calendar this year. Tiger sported a casual look in a striped shirt paired with denims.

    Kriti Sanon Poses With Her Sis Nupur

    Kriti Sanon posed for the cameras with her sister Nupur Sanon. Kriti looked utterly pretty in a sequined top paired with a glam black skirt. Her sister Nupur donned an off shoulder polka dot dress and looked very cute in it.

    Elli Avram Stuns At The Calendar Launch

    Elli Avram looked absolutely gorgeous in a baby pink off shoulder bodycon dress at Daboo Ratnani's calendar launch.

    Sophie Choudry Raises The Glam Quotient

    Sophie Choudry raised the glam quotient at Daboo's calendar launch in a black tie front blazer teamed with sequined golden pants.

    Karan Tacker's Swag On Point

    Karan Tacker's swag was on point at the calendar launch, sporting a mustard yellow jacket with a black tee and denims.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 2:49 [IST]
