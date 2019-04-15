Kartik Aaryan Tapped By The Election Commission In Madhya Pradesh To Promote Voting Across The State

The Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan is a rising star in the country and the Election Commission in Madhya Pradesh has tapped his star power to reach out to the youth in the state to create voter awareness for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The actor is all out doing his bit and encouraging responsible citizens of the state to head to their respective voting booths which will be held on April 29, 2019.

"Common campaigns and processions don't connect with the youth so much. But, a rising star like Kartik can make young minds understand the importance of voting and their role in the nation's development. Since Kartik has an immense following amidst men and women, it's a smart move to make him the face of such a campaign," a source said to DNA.

Kartik Aaryan is a perfect choice for Madhya Pradesh as he was born and brought up in the city of Gwalior. His recent hit movie alongside Kriti Sanon was also shot in Gwalior and he revealed that he and Kriti Sanon went out in the night to eat street food and they totally enjoyed it. The actor also hoisted the Indian flag on Independence Day in Gwalior at his alma mater, St Paul's High School.

So without a doubt, Kartik Aaryan is the best choice to create voter awareness among the people of Madhya Pradesh as he connects well with the people of the state. Also, the Lok Sabha 2019 elections are currently ongoing and the results will be announced on May 23, 2019. Please do head out and cast your vote!

Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!