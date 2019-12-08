Kartik Aaryan To Star In Rajshri Productions Next Movie, To Be Directed By Sooraj Barjatya’s Son

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying enormous success in his career in Bollywood. The actor has been receiving positive feedback for his latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie is raking in good numbers at the box office, thus further solidifying Kartik’s bankability as an actor.

The young actor has a slew of projects already lined for 2020 including Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Dostana 2. To add to the ever-growing list, Kartik is reportedly in talks to star Rajshri films production next movie. The yet-untitled project will mark the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya.

A source close to the development quoted, “Kartik has become the go-to person for most producers now. After doing a film with Dharma, now he is entering yet another big banner – Rajshri Films. Sooraj Barjatya and Kartik met a few weeks ago where the filmmaker offered him a project that he’s producing next. Kartik has liked the whole idea of the film and even given his nod to the film.”

The movie in all likelihood will go on floors around March 2020. Speaking about the project, the source went on to add, “The movie will mark the directorial debut of Sooraj’s son Avnish Barjatya. It’s a modern youth-centric coming-of-age film, more on the lines of a Wake Up Sid. They wanted a Gen-Y star for the film and Kartik seemed to have perfectly fit the bill. They offered it to Kartik and he has agreed to be part of the project.”