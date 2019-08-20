English
    Over Confidence? Kartik Aaryan TROLLED Mercilessly For Replacing Akshay Kumar In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

    Yesterday (August 19, 2019), Kartik Aaryan made official that he will be starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. The film was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, Manichitrathazhu.

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the finest films of Akshay Kumar and it seems they are quite disappointed with Kartik's casting in the sequel of the film. Many netizens took to Twitter and trolled Kartik for replacing Akshay. Check out their reaction below..

    Fans Go ‘Sarcastic’

    NJ 🌟💥 @Nilzrav: "STOP judging Kartik Aryan for starring in #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. He will be the No. 1 Superstar in the future overtaking Varun Dhawan and also Akshay Kumar himself someday because of his ditinctive style, mannerism, attitude and not copying Akshay at all.

    - Said No One Ever."

    Amani Nagda @amaninagdaaa

    "Expressions toh dhang se umad nahi sakte inke chehre par. Dekho bhai pout karne se Monjulika yah koi aur bhoot bhaagne nahi wala. Lagaa di nah ek aur classic ki vaat :)."

    snklp_official @SnklpSrivastava

    "Why is Kartik Aryan signing movies which his acting cannot encash ?? Bhul bhulaiya will remain incomplete without @akshaykumar . Kartik ko ladki se pake hue roles hi krne chahiye..😂."

    Clueless @Cluelessboyy

    "Pakistani's are worried about Kashmir... But we Indians are worried about Kartik Aryan replacing Akshay Kumar in #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 😂😂 See the level of confidence, we know that Kashmir Hamara Hai..."

    Dipanshu Shinde @ShindeDipanshu: "@TheAaryanKartik: I like u'r movies but this time this movie is going to flop... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
