    OVERHYPED! Kartik Aaryan TROLLED MERCILESSLY; Fans Say He Looks WEIRD In His New Clean Shaven Look

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Kartik Aaryan gets trolled mercilessly for his new clean shaven look when he was spotted at Mumbai airport. From past few days, the actor was shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next in Udaipur. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day next year and will also feature Sara Ali Khan opposite Kartik. Meanwhile, here's how netizens reacted to his new look..

    Netizens Say Kartik Is Overhyped

    Arushipaikane: "Over hyped and over rated ! I feel there are hundred others in the Bombay Suburb who look better than him and can act as well!! He looks like any other Mira Road guy #thankyounext." [sic]

    Kartik’s New Look Didn’t Go Well With His Fans

    _adnan_qureshi_786: "Kartik looking not so smart without beard😂😂😂." [sic]

    onlymee_101: "He looks older 😂 that's weird." [sic]

    Ahem! Ahem!

    avinash_._jha: "I wonder who finds him handsome. From what I see... he is in desperate need or a good bath and good sleep. And don't start saying- Look at urself or who is saying etc. I am not an actor...he is !!! So I sure can judge him on the parameters I want to watch someone on screen.. he fits none of those... looks or acting !!!" [sic]

    A Few Even Failed To Recognize Him In His New Look

    minichoudhary_: "I didn't recognise for once." [sic]

    apeksha.khilari: "idk why but he looks like Kushal here😂." [sic]

    However, Kartik’s True Fans Defended His New Look

    shagun8631: "Dear trollers.....first see urself in the mirror then comment on others...u r not bloody perfect😒 respect and love others then only u will get it in return🙏." [sic]

    indirashams_: "He is actually so exhausted. bechara..you can see it on his face ❤." [sic]

    A Happy Fans Also Posed For A Pic With Him

    A fan named @iam_keertisharma shared this picture from Udaipur and captioned the picture as saying, "Didn't tried #poselikekartikaaryan but posing with @kartikaaryan is no less than a dream😍 This man deserves all the love...♥️♥️ Punchnama Baby, Sonu, Guddu....and many more to come. The smile on my face is expressing everything." [sic]

    Will Kartik Grow His Beard?

    Clearly, Kartik's new look has not gone down well with his fans and they're anything but impressed.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 22:59 [IST]
