Kartik Aaryan Was Offered Rs 10 Crore For A Film, The Actor Turned It Down Because Of This Reason!

When Kartik Rejected A Film Offer Of Rs 10 Crore

Speaking to the tabloid, Kartik revealed, "I was offered Rs 10 crore for a film post Sonu, but I just didn't see myself in it, so turned it down. I don't need money right now. I am no longer in a place where I desperately need money to survive. Now, money and glamour are by-products of what I do."

'Money Was Never A Priority,' Says Kartik

"Money was never a priority. Not back then, not now. I haven't really worked for money. I am passionate about movies, good roles and scripts. I am choosing scripts keeping in mind a good mix of content and commercial cinema.

I am a diehard massy movie buff. I want to be seen as a hero of the masses who headlines big potboilers."

Kartik On Life Post The Success Of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

"People know who I am. Before the film, they knew me by face but not my name. I am no longer just catering to the youth. Now, taijis, chachis and mummies know me."

'I Strived To Become A Priority For Filmmakers'

He further added, "For the first time in eight years, I have the option of choosing from a variety of scripts. I no longer need to pick up just about anything that comes my way. The options are better than before. I strived to become a priority for filmmakers, rather than an option. Sonu... made it possible."

On How Hard It Is To Turn Down A Role

"It's an art to learn to say no. When someone offers you a role, and you say no, it's mostly taken as an offence. No one looks at it objectively and thinks, may be, I could have spoilt their film by being a misfit.

I have learnt this the hard way that there are ways of turning down offers. And, I have craved to get a single movie offer. I never thought I would come to this point where I have to plot ways to say no without getting into people's bad books. I am aware of the pros and cons now."