Kartik Aaryan Was Offered Rs 10 Crore For A Film, The Actor Turned It Down Because Of This Reason!
High on success of his last film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' which was a sleeper hit of 2018, Kartik Aaryan has been garnering a lot of female attention from all nooks and corner. The young lad is now gearing up for the release of his next film 'Luka Chuppi' which revolves around the theme of live-in-relationships.
Recently in an interview with Mid-Day, Kartik opened up about how his life changed post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and also revealed that he was being offered Rs 10 crore for a film, but he declined it.
When Kartik Rejected A Film Offer Of Rs 10 Crore
Speaking to the tabloid, Kartik revealed, "I was offered Rs 10 crore for a film post Sonu, but I just didn't see myself in it, so turned it down. I don't need money right now. I am no longer in a place where I desperately need money to survive. Now, money and glamour are by-products of what I do."
'Money Was Never A Priority,' Says Kartik
"Money was never a priority. Not back then, not now. I haven't really worked for money. I am passionate about movies, good roles and scripts. I am choosing scripts keeping in mind a good mix of content and commercial cinema.
I am a diehard massy movie buff. I want to be seen as a hero of the masses who headlines big potboilers."
Kartik On Life Post The Success Of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
"People know who I am. Before the film, they knew me by face but not my name. I am no longer just catering to the youth. Now, taijis, chachis and mummies know me."
'I Strived To Become A Priority For Filmmakers'
He further added, "For the first time in eight years, I have the option of choosing from a variety of scripts. I no longer need to pick up just about anything that comes my way. The options are better than before. I strived to become a priority for filmmakers, rather than an option. Sonu... made it possible."
On How Hard It Is To Turn Down A Role
"It's an art to learn to say no. When someone offers you a role, and you say no, it's mostly taken as an offence. No one looks at it objectively and thinks, may be, I could have spoilt their film by being a misfit.
I have learnt this the hard way that there are ways of turning down offers. And, I have craved to get a single movie offer. I never thought I would come to this point where I have to plot ways to say no without getting into people's bad books. I am aware of the pros and cons now."
