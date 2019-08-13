English
    Kartik Aaryan Wishes Sara Ali Khan On Her Birthday And Posts THIS Adorable Picture!

    By
    |
    Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday with Kartik Aryan in Bangkok; Check out | FilmiBeat

    It looks like Sara Ali Khan's wish of dating Kartik Aaryan has finally come true because the two are almost inseparable these days. Although they haven't confirmed that they are in a relationship, they are frequently spotted together at airports, exploring cities, posting pictures of each other on social media, and so on. It was Sara's birthday yesterday, and as we expected, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media to wish her in the cutest way possible!

    SEE PIC: Kartik’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Sara!

    Sara is in Bangkok right now, shooting for her film 'Coolie No. 1'opposite Varun Dhawan. Kartik joined Sara for her birthday celebrations in the city, and it looks like they had a lovely time together. He later took to his Instagram to share this adorable picture of himself and Sara, captioning the post, "Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask)." (sic) Two months earlier, Kartik had posted a picture of them with masks on their faces, at a mosque in India, and it is this 'mask' that he is referring to in his post.

    Sara and Kartik recently wrapped up the shoot of their first film together. They will be seen in the sequel to Imtiaz Ali's popular film, Love Aaj Kal. The film was shot in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. Now, we just can't wait to see them together on the big screen!

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 ❤️ And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask )

    A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Aug 12, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

    Read more about: kartik aaryan sara ali khan
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
