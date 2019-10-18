Karwa Chauth 2019: Sorry Priyanka Chopra, But Nick Jonas Stole All Your Thunder With His Ethnic Look

Awww!

Nick captioned the picture, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" (sic)

Nick Looks Every Bit 'Desi'

While donning an off-white kurta, Nick looked every bit 'desi' and we're totally rooting for this picture, which speaks volumes about the amalgamation of two cultures.

PeeCee Hails Her First Karwa Chauth 'Memorable'

"Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I'll always remember! 😂❤️🙏🏽 @nickjonas #karwachauth," (sic) wrote PeeCee, while sharing this beautiful snap on her Instagram page.

She's A Beauty

Here's another snap of Priyanka Chopra, while enjoying Karwa Chauth festival with her bunch of friends. In the picture, PeeCee can be seen with vermillion on her forehead.