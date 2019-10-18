    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Karwa Chauth 2019: Sorry Priyanka Chopra, But Nick Jonas Stole All Your Thunder With His Ethnic Look

      Finally, the much-awaited pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas from her first Karwa Chauth are out but hey, more than PeeCee, we can't stop drooling over the pictures of Nick Jonas. Nick shared a couple of goofy pictures with his wife with such a beautiful caption that it will simply win your heart.

      Nick captioned the picture, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" (sic)

      While donning an off-white kurta, Nick looked every bit 'desi' and we're totally rooting for this picture, which speaks volumes about the amalgamation of two cultures.

      "Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I'll always remember! 😂❤️🙏🏽 @nickjonas #karwachauth," (sic) wrote PeeCee, while sharing this beautiful snap on her Instagram page.

      Here's another snap of Priyanka Chopra, while enjoying Karwa Chauth festival with her bunch of friends. In the picture, PeeCee can be seen with vermillion on her forehead.

