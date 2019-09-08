Kathak Guru And Actor Veeru Krishnan No More: Priyanka Chopra, Athiya Shetty & Others React

In an unfortunate development, dancer trainer and actor Veeru Krishnan passed away on Saturday (September 7, 2019) in Mumbai, much to the shock of several fans. The Raja Hindustani actor is best known for teaching Kathak to stars such as Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Reacting to his death, Bollywood's resident 'Desi Girl' said that he will 'always be remembered'.

"You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji," tweeted Priyanka.

Similarly, Hero actress Athiya Shetty too thanked Veeru Krishnan for teaching her the importance of hard work and discipline.

"omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji thank you for teaching us- hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak," said Athiya.

Calling Veeru Krishnan an 'institution', actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi said that he was an 'exemplary' teacher.

"This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji's family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher," tweeted Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

TV star Karanvir Bohra too offered his condolences to Veeru Krishnan's family and said that his death is a big blow for the entire industry.

"I'm really sad to state that my darling Guruji panditvirukrishnan has left for his heavenly abode...I was going to put up a post on teachers day thanking him and other teachers, little did I know that this angel will leave his body and I will never get to see him. We have learnt so much from him. Teachers like him were very few. @bombaysunshine and I were just talking today in the morning that we would @twinbabydiaries for Kathak next time they were in India. This is a great loss for all of us. But I know he is in a happier place. #GURUDEVKIJAIHO," said Karanvir.

We offer our condolences to Veeru Krishnan's near and dear ones and hope that they stay strong in this difficult time.