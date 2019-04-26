HEARTBREAKING! Katrina Kaif Admits Feeling PAIN & ANGST Seeing Ranbir Kapoor Dating Alia Bhatt!

Katrina On Maintaining Equation With Alia, Ranbir & Deepika

Speaking of the same, Katrina said, "I will tell you something important. A certain thing is already playing out in a certain manner. My reaction to it makes no difference."

‘What Is Meant For Me, Will Come My Way’

"I can sit here and feel anger and bitterness. I can make myself unhappy. Or I can take into consideration that, how miserable I am makes no difference to anyone else.

So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say - let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way," added Katrina.

Katrina Admits Going Through Pain & Angst

"I'm not trying to be Ms Goody Two Shoes. I'm not some extra-terrestrial being. I do go through my own share of pain and angst. But I see no point in holding a grudge," said Katrina.

‘Let Bygones Be Bygones’

"Whoever it is (no names taken), I don't see the point of holding on to anything unpleasant from the past. I would rather let bygones be bygones. I don't think anyone is out there to hurt me," asserted Katrina.

Katrina Is Surely Channeling Positivity Despite Going Through Personal Crisis

She continued, "People are trying to do the best for you. But, sometimes, in trying to do the best for you, you get hurt. Too bad. However, I would rather have a friend than an enemy.

Believe me, I would genuinely prefer having a friend than an enemy. I like to laugh, I like talking to people. I like hanging out with people. Under the circumstances, I see no point in staying aloof. I believe in making friends."

Katrina Also Spoke About Her Next With Akshay Kumar

For the unversed, Katrina has been roped in for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Speaking of the project, Katrina said, "I am happy to be back on a set with Akshay Kumar and Rohit (Shetty) sir. On so many levels, Akshay is so special.

Ours is a long association and that doesn't go away with time. When I was standing next to him on the terrace shooting for the photograph that we did to announce the film, I was genuinely happy. It was a good feeling."

Katrina On Sooryavanshi’s Clash With Salman’s Inshallah Next Eid

When asked about the same, Katrina said, "Salman loves Akshay, he loves Rohit. He will always be supportive of me in the work place. So, I don't think he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi."