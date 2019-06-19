Katrina Kaif After Her Break-up With Ranbir Kapoor: 'I Do Not Have Any Regrets'

Katrina Kaif Reveals Why She Opened Up About Her Break-up With Ranbir

The actress told the tabloid, "If I had my way, I would have never spoken about my relationship. I chose to talk about it because the media was interested in it."

The Actress Says She & Ranbir Still Have Respect For Each Other

"I couldn't have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We [Kapoor and her] still have respect for each other, and that will not change."

Katrina On How Her Heartbreak Helped Her Evolve As A Person

The actress added, "When I was going through separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That's when I realised that since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support."

The 'Bharat' Actor Says She Doesn't Have Any Regrets

"I don't have any regrets [about that chapter]. I have come out of the experience a lot more mature."

On Moving On In Life

"Some things can still upset you. But that's fine. I face it. I stare at the ghost in the room until it just fades away. When something triggers an emotion, I let it happen. Like one day I came across something, which I kept pushing away. But it hurt me and bothered me. While I was doing yoga, my teacher asked, "Are you okay?" I said I was fine. She said, "But you're crying." I had actually begun crying. It had to come out. Now, I don't try to push things away. I stare at them. What you resist, persists," Katrina was quoted as saying in a Filmfare interview.