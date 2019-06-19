Katrina Kaif After Her Break-up With Ranbir Kapoor: 'I Do Not Have Any Regrets'
Katrina Kaif is currently in a very happy space when it comes to her professional space. The actress garnered critical acclaim for her performances in Aanand L.Rai's Zero and Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. Apart from her films, the actress's personal life continues to be under scrutiny post her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor.
Lately, while she has maintained a dignified stance about her break-up, she often finds herself being bombarded with questions about her past relationship. Recently while speaking with Mid-day, the actress revealed that she opened up on matters of the heart as she understood the demands of stardom.
Katrina Kaif Reveals Why She Opened Up About Her Break-up With Ranbir
The actress told the tabloid, "If I had my way, I would have never spoken about my relationship. I chose to talk about it because the media was interested in it."
The Actress Says She & Ranbir Still Have Respect For Each Other
"I couldn't have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We [Kapoor and her] still have respect for each other, and that will not change."
Katrina On How Her Heartbreak Helped Her Evolve As A Person
The actress added, "When I was going through separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That's when I realised that since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support."
The 'Bharat' Actor Says She Doesn't Have Any Regrets
"I don't have any regrets [about that chapter]. I have come out of the experience a lot more mature."
On Moving On In Life
"Some things can still upset you. But that's fine. I face it. I stare at the ghost in the room until it just fades away. When something triggers an emotion, I let it happen. Like one day I came across something, which I kept pushing away. But it hurt me and bothered me. While I was doing yoga, my teacher asked, "Are you okay?" I said I was fine. She said, "But you're crying." I had actually begun crying. It had to come out. Now, I don't try to push things away. I stare at them. What you resist, persists," Katrina was quoted as saying in a Filmfare interview.
