Inside Picture: Katrina Kaif And Priyanka Chopra Chill Together At Rohini Iyer's House Party!

Ace-publicist and the founder of Raindrop Media, Rohini Iyer, hosted a house party in Mumbai and many celebs including Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif were seen at the do. Ekta Kapoor, who was also present at the star-studded bash, shared a picture on her Instagram page, wherein Katrina and Priyanka can be seen together.

In the picture, other celebs like Nushrat Bharucha, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap and Mushtaq Sheikh can be seen together. Have a look at the picture below..

The party was also attended by Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Ruchikaa Kapoor. Ekta captioned the picture, "Dream girls n boys with BALA!."

Coming back to Priyanka and Katrina, the Fashion actress was last seen in The Sky Is Pink whereas the latter in Salman Khan's Bharat. Priyanka will be seen next in The White Tiger - a Netflix film which also casts Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Katrina, on the other side, will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film slated to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.