    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Inside Picture: Katrina Kaif And Priyanka Chopra Chill Together At Rohini Iyer's House Party!

      By
      |

      Ace-publicist and the founder of Raindrop Media, Rohini Iyer, hosted a house party in Mumbai and many celebs including Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif were seen at the do. Ekta Kapoor, who was also present at the star-studded bash, shared a picture on her Instagram page, wherein Katrina and Priyanka can be seen together.

      In the picture, other celebs like Nushrat Bharucha, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap and Mushtaq Sheikh can be seen together. Have a look at the picture below..

      katrina-kaif-and-priyanka-chopra-chill-together-at-rohini-iyer-house-party

      The party was also attended by Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Ruchikaa Kapoor. Ekta captioned the picture, "Dream girls n boys with BALA!."

      katrina-kaif-and-priyanka-chopra-chill-together-at-rohini-iyer-house-party

      Coming back to Priyanka and Katrina, the Fashion actress was last seen in The Sky Is Pink whereas the latter in Salman Khan's Bharat. Priyanka will next be seen in The White Tiger - a Netflix film which also casts Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Katrina, on the other hand, has Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.

      Read more about: katrina kaif priyanka chopra
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue