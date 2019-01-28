Umang 2019: Katrina Kaif Came Late Deliberately? Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor CAUGHT DANCING With SRK

Katrina Arrived A Bit Late

As compared to other celebs, Katrina Kaif arrived a bit late and we wonder if she did it deliberately to avoid bumping into Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Well, our guess is as good as yours!

Alia & Ranbir Arrive Together

Like a true couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the event together and boy, they are looking so good in the picture.

P.S. The glow on Alia's face makes us wonder if the reason is Ranbir Kapoor.

Another Video of Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Alia Bhatt performing on Radha 😍🕺💃 #UmangPoliceShow2019 pic.twitter.com/uL2V637Bgo — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@RanbirKingdom) January 27, 2019

Ranbir & Alia Groove Together

Lovebirds Ranbir and Alia were also seen dancing together with Shahrukh Khan on stage on the most popular track of Alia Bhatt. Yes, you guessed it right. The song is ‘Radha' from Student Of The Year.

Hotness Personified

A close-up look of Ranbir Kapoor while getting ready for Umang 2019.

More on-stage banter with Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan 😂❤ #UmangPoliceShow2019 pic.twitter.com/WZcuwWlvTM — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@RanbirKingdom) January 27, 2019

Ranbir-SRK’s Camaraderie

Ranbir Kapoor and Shahrukh Khan have a fun conversation on stage as they entertain Mumbai cops at the event and we just can't get over their onstage banter.

‘Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala’

While Ranbir Kapoor looked simply dapper, Ranveer Singh turned heads in his yet another quirky avatar and hey, who's complaining?