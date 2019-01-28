English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Umang 2019: Katrina Kaif Came Late Deliberately? Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor CAUGHT DANCING With SRK

    By
    |

    Like every year, this year also who's who of the B-town graced the Umang Mumbai Police Show 2019 and celebs including Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nusrat Bharucha, Taapsee Pannu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen in attendance.

    Katrina Arrived A Bit Late

    As compared to other celebs, Katrina Kaif arrived a bit late and we wonder if she did it deliberately to avoid bumping into Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Well, our guess is as good as yours!

    Alia & Ranbir Arrive Together

    Like a true couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the event together and boy, they are looking so good in the picture.

    P.S. The glow on Alia's face makes us wonder if the reason is Ranbir Kapoor.

    Ranbir & Alia Groove Together

    Lovebirds Ranbir and Alia were also seen dancing together with Shahrukh Khan on stage on the most popular track of Alia Bhatt. Yes, you guessed it right. The song is ‘Radha' from Student Of The Year.

    Hotness Personified

    A close-up look of Ranbir Kapoor while getting ready for Umang 2019.

    Ranbir-SRK’s Camaraderie

    Ranbir Kapoor and Shahrukh Khan have a fun conversation on stage as they entertain Mumbai cops at the event and we just can't get over their onstage banter.

    ‘Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala’

    While Ranbir Kapoor looked simply dapper, Ranveer Singh turned heads in his yet another quirky avatar and hey, who's complaining?

    Check out the pictures of other celebs here: Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Aamir Khan Make Heads Turn At Umang Awards 2019

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue