Umang 2019: Katrina Kaif Came Late Deliberately? Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor CAUGHT DANCING With SRK
Like every year, this year also who's who of the B-town graced the Umang Mumbai Police Show 2019 and celebs including Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nusrat Bharucha, Taapsee Pannu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen in attendance.
Katrina Arrived A Bit Late
As compared to other celebs, Katrina Kaif arrived a bit late and we wonder if she did it deliberately to avoid bumping into Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Well, our guess is as good as yours!
Alia & Ranbir Arrive Together
Like a true couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the event together and boy, they are looking so good in the picture.
P.S. The glow on Alia's face makes us wonder if the reason is Ranbir Kapoor.
Ranbir & Alia Groove Together
Lovebirds Ranbir and Alia were also seen dancing together with Shahrukh Khan on stage on the most popular track of Alia Bhatt. Yes, you guessed it right. The song is ‘Radha' from Student Of The Year.
Hotness Personified
A close-up look of Ranbir Kapoor while getting ready for Umang 2019.
Ranbir-SRK’s Camaraderie
Ranbir Kapoor and Shahrukh Khan have a fun conversation on stage as they entertain Mumbai cops at the event and we just can't get over their onstage banter.
‘Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala’
While Ranbir Kapoor looked simply dapper, Ranveer Singh turned heads in his yet another quirky avatar and hey, who's complaining?
