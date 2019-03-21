Katrina Kaif, Badshah & Others Have A Blast At Zoom Holi Fest: Pictures!

English
    The festival of colors, Holi, gets everyone excited every year. While we are all having our own fun with friends and families, Bollywood celebrities too are making sure they spread color and joy on this day. Many celebs attended the Zoom Holi Fest and had a blast throwing colors at each other. Katrina Kaif, Badshah, B-Town newbies Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, Malvika Raaj, Shreyas Talpade and others played Holi at the Zoom Holi Fest. Check out the pictures!

    Katrina Has A Blast Playing Holi

    Katrina Kaif sure knows how to let loose and have fun. At the Zoom Holi Fest organized for celebs from the entertainment industry, Katrina had a ball throwing colors at everyone. She looked very pretty in a black crop top which she teamed with hot pink palazzo pants, and wore a long white vest over it.

    Badshah At The Zoom Holi Fest

    Popular rapper Badshah attended the Zoom Holi Fest, and he looked cool as always in a green zip up hoodie which he teamed with printed black sweatpants.

    Newbies Pranutan Bahl & Zaheer Iqbal Play Holi

    Bollywood newbies, Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal had fun throwing colors at each other at the Zoom Holi Fest. The duo is making their big entry into Bollywood with Salman Khan's production, Notebook. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 29th, and so the two have been very busy promoting the film.

    Malvika Raaj's Cute Avatar At The Holi Fest

    Malvika Raaj, the actress who played young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was also at the Zoom Holi Fest on Thursday afternoon. She looked pretty in denim overall skirt teamed with a pink tank top.

    Shreyas Talpade Gives A Thumbs Up To The Cameras

    Shreyas Talpade was snapped after he attended the Zoom Holi Fest and had a lot of fun playing with colors. He gave a thumbs up to the cameras when he was snapped.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 22:44 [IST]
