Katrina Kaif Breaks Silence On Why She Walked Out Of Varun Dhawan Starrer Dance Film!

Since the day, we came to know that Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif are pairing up for a dance film, we have been excited to see them together on screen as they're two of the best dancers from the industry. However, recently, we came across an official statement from Katrina's PR that she won't be able to do dance film with Varun, hence, walking out of the film.

Talking about the same, Katrina told a web portal, "I believe that everything comes to you what is meant to come and everything happens for the right reasons. It wasn't possible for me to do the film because of the time constraints which they had. Also, Bharat needs an Eid release which is in June and that is very critical for the film. Unfortunately, we couldn't fit in the time for that one."

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film now has Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

Rumours have been also rife that Katrina is also approached for Suryavanshi, the film which will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and will have Akshay Kumar in front lead.

When asked about the same, Katrina said, "No, no, I have not signed any film after Bharat. I am only reading and listening to scripts. Right now my focus is only on Bharat. Bharat is quite a strong role and I am enjoying the whole process, from the prep work to shooting the major portion. The film pans across a few years. I am learning a lot. I am quite excited and having a fulfilling experience on sets."

Katrina was last seen with Shahrukh Khan in Aanand L Rai's Zero and the film massively tanked at the box office.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The film also casts, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will be releasing during Eid, this year.