Katrina Kaif CALLED UP Varun Dhawan & Told Him This Before Exiting From Street Dancer!

Varun Was Impressed With This Gesture Of Katrina

Varun told Mid-day, "She called me and discussed why she would have to exit the film. That shows her maturity and respectfulness, and it means a lot to me. I am sure we will work together in the future."

Katrina Kaif Was Keen To Do The Film

"It would have been a wonderful opportunity, but things didn't work out due to the unavailability of dates. She was keen to do the film and even requested us to postpone it slightly. But logistically, that wouldn't have been possible since a lot of arrangements was already done," further revealed Varun.

Varun On Teaming Up With Shraddha After ABCD 2

"It's amazing to have Shraddha in the film; it's a reunion for us. We're attempting something that hasn't been seen on screen before the film may be in 4DX format."

Street Dancer Also Reunites Varun With Prabhudheva

Earlier, Varun had tweeted, Oh DEVA re DEVA aya PRABHUDEVA. The god of dance @PDdancing #streetdancer3d. Very excited to work with this man again he's someone I have always looked upto."