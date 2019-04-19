Katrina Kaif CALLED UP Varun Dhawan & Told Him This Before Exiting From Street Dancer!
Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif share a great bond and we already got a proof of that when they appeared together on Koffee With Karan. The good-looking pair was all set to share screen together in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer. However a few weeks before the film was to go on floors, Katrina walked out of the film citing date issues. The makers soon replaced her with Shraddha Kapoor.
Recently while speaking to Mid-day, the 'Kalank' actor opened up about Katrina's exit from the project and revealed that she had called him up before leaving the film.
Varun Was Impressed With This Gesture Of Katrina
Varun told Mid-day, "She called me and discussed why she would have to exit the film. That shows her maturity and respectfulness, and it means a lot to me. I am sure we will work together in the future."
Katrina Kaif Was Keen To Do The Film
"It would have been a wonderful opportunity, but things didn't work out due to the unavailability of dates. She was keen to do the film and even requested us to postpone it slightly. But logistically, that wouldn't have been possible since a lot of arrangements was already done," further revealed Varun.
Varun On Teaming Up With Shraddha After ABCD 2
"It's amazing to have Shraddha in the film; it's a reunion for us. We're attempting something that hasn't been seen on screen before the film may be in 4DX format."
Street Dancer Also Reunites Varun With Prabhudheva
Earlier, Varun had tweeted, Oh DEVA re DEVA aya PRABHUDEVA. The god of dance @PDdancing #streetdancer3d. Very excited to work with this man again he's someone I have always looked upto."
Street Dancer also stars Nora Fatehi. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 8, 2019.
