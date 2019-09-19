Katrina Kaif CHEATED In Her New Ad With Ex-Beau Ranbir Kapoor? Actress Breaks Her Silence!

Katrina Kaif Hits Back At Trolls

Putting all the rumours to rest, the 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actress was quoted as saying, "Not true, we shot it together completely." Well, we hope the gossip-mongers are listening to this!

The Internet Had Alleged Cheating When The Video Dropped Online

As soon as Ranbir-Kat's ad released online, a section of netizens had alleged that the makers took some computer assistance as the former lovers refused to shoot together. "There are separate shots for Ranbir and Katrina which can be easily noticed," read a comment.

Say Cheese

Earlier, rapper-singer Badshah had shared some behind-the-scene pictures from the shoot along with Ranbir and Katrina and they took the internet by storm.

Katrina & Ranbir Continue To Share A Cordial Equation After Their Break-up

"I can sit here and feel anger and bitterness. I can make myself unhappy. Or I can take into consideration that, how miserable I am makes no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say - let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way," the actress had told DNA in an interview.