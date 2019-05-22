Ranbir Kapoor Or Salman Khan? Katrina Kaif Reacts To With Whom Does She Enjoys The Most On Film Set!

Katrina Refrains From Picking One Celeb

Much to our surprise, Katrina didn't choose any celebrity among the four options and said, "It's honestly the whole environment of the film set. That's really the truth. The general atmosphere on the film sets actually comes from the director."

She Further Added..

"Every director has the different temperament and also the film also demands how the environment of the sets is going to be. If you're on the comedy sets, you hope the environment to be fun and light."

Katrina On Highest Achievement & Regret

"When I look back at everything, I feel lot of gratitude. I've done a lot if things, which I wanted to do for my dreams. I don't know how many people are able to say that. So, I find myself pretty fortunate."

Speaking of regrets, she said, "There's no point. We can't go back and change anything, there is a part of journey (including failures) which has brought me here."

Katrina Describes Salman In One Word

When asked about the same, Katrina said 'Unpredictable'.

On a related note, Katrina-Salman starrer Bharat is all set to release on June 5.