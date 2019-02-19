Katrina Kaif Dances To This Salman Khan Song From The 90s Whenever She Feels Sad & Low!

Katrina Picks Up Salman Khan's 'O O Jaane Jaana'

Katrina said, "O O Jaane Jaana, that's my favourite one. It's too funny and I just love it. It's my hobby and I do it when I'm feeling low. On the set, if I'm feeling low or something I just start performing to the song."

Heard This?

Interestingly, rumours are flying thick that Katrina and Salman will be recreating this song for Sooraj Pancholi- Isabelle Kaif's Time To Dance.

A source earlier told a leading daily, "It's a modern-day rendition of the original track, and will be shot on lavishly-mounted sets. Salman and Katrina's presence is restricted to the promotional song, the two will not be a part of the film."

If A Biopic On Katrina Is Ever Made, Salman Would Be A Part Of It

On Famously Filmfare, Katrina even mentioned that if a biopic on her life was to be made, Salman Khan would be the perfect one to narrate the story and will also be playing a major role in the film.

Katrina Kaif Is Single & Ready To Mingle

The actress hopes to find love this year, especially after all her contemporaries like Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra got hitched. When asked what she wanted this year, Katrina said, "A boyfriend. I don't want to be single now."