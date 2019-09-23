English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Katrina Kaif Dating Salman Khan Again? Actress Reacts To Their Link-up Rumours!

    By
    |

    Who says exes cannot be friends? Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have proved over the years that it's possible to maintain a cordial equation with one's ex-flame. The duo were rumoured to be a relationship before Katrina began dating Ranbir. After her break-up with the 'Sanju' actor, there was a strong buzz in the tinsel town that the actress is back with her 'Bharat' co-star.

    Recently at the India Today conclave, Katrina finally addressed their link-up rumours and here's what she had to say.

    Katrina Calls Salman A True Friend

    Katrina Calls Salman A True Friend

    Reacting to their link-up rumours, Katrina revealed while speaking at India Today conclave, "Its a friendship that's lasted 16 years, he's a true friend."

    The Actress Is All Praises For The Superstar

    The Actress Is All Praises For The Superstar

    She further added, "He's a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands besides his friends."

    'All Relationships Are A Learning Curve'

    'All Relationships Are A Learning Curve'

    The actress said, "It was a relationship, all relationships are a learning curve for all. It can get into your head, show you your fears, strengths, and it is also a beautiful experience. If it doesn't work out, the takeaway is that you learn to look within, instead of blaming the other."

    Katrina On Her Plans Of Starting A Family

    Katrina On Her Plans Of Starting A Family

    The actress further said at the conclave, "I've always wanted a family. and I believe in marriage and that family is above all. It is an unbreakable bond and the No 1 driving force in my life."

    When Katrina Spoke About Her Bond With Salman

    When Katrina Spoke About Her Bond With Salman

    Recently at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore, the actress had said, "Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively. There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there."

    Katrina Kaif CHEATED In Her New Ad With Ex-Beau Ranbir Kapoor? Actress Breaks Her Silence!

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Read more about: salman khan katrina kaif
    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue