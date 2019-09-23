Katrina Kaif Dating Salman Khan Again? Actress Reacts To Their Link-up Rumours!

Katrina Calls Salman A True Friend

Reacting to their link-up rumours, Katrina revealed while speaking at India Today conclave, "Its a friendship that's lasted 16 years, he's a true friend."

The Actress Is All Praises For The Superstar

She further added, "He's a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands besides his friends."

'All Relationships Are A Learning Curve'

The actress said, "It was a relationship, all relationships are a learning curve for all. It can get into your head, show you your fears, strengths, and it is also a beautiful experience. If it doesn't work out, the takeaway is that you learn to look within, instead of blaming the other."

Katrina On Her Plans Of Starting A Family

The actress further said at the conclave, "I've always wanted a family. and I believe in marriage and that family is above all. It is an unbreakable bond and the No 1 driving force in my life."

When Katrina Spoke About Her Bond With Salman

Recently at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore, the actress had said, "Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively. There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there."