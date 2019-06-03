Katrina Kaif Finally Reveals The Truth; Reacts To Reports Of Dating Vicky Kaushal!

Katrina Says She Is Mature Enough To Ignore Link-up Rumours

The Bharat actress was quoted as saying, "It doesn't even matter. These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That's what will make you sustain, that's what the audience love you for or judge you on."

'You Have To Make Peace With Public Speculation,' Says Kat

All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate to come into spotlight. But that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful," she further added.

When Katrina Opened Up About The Things She Has Learnt From Her Last Relationship

Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, Katrina opened up about her last relationship and said, "I don't have regrets about anything because that was also an experience, a journey. Had it been balanced, calm and stable, I wouldn't have come to learn so many things. These are just wonderful experiences.

She further added, "My last relationship was an experience, which was extremely important for me at so many levels. I've gained a lot more maturity, more understanding. Now, I don't have any fixed plan that this is how it has to go or this is how I have to be. That's the openness I want to maintain. I don't want to burden the other person or carry any baggage.

It's important for a person to maintain their identity, have your own goals and purpose in life and to protect the friendships you have."

Katrina Says She Is Single

When prodded further if she's seeing someone, the actress said, "I am single. Earlier, I had said, until I get married, I'm single. I still stand by that. If you have a boyfriend, you're not single. If you're in a serious relationship, then you're not single. I am single."