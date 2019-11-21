Katrina Kaif Gives Us A Sneak Peek Into Her Gym Workout Plan On Social Media

Actress Katrina Kaif has worked really hard on her amazing body. This is very much evident in her pictures from the last few years. She definitely owns one of the best bodies in the business and every contemporary from the industry swears by Katrina’s fitness aesthetic.

The actress also commenced her Instagram journey in the year 2017 and has quickly amassed a following of near 30 million. Katrina is extremely active on the platform, sharing some interesting insights from her life. In a recent Instagram story, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress shared her workout schedule. The titbit included details of day one and day two of circuit training exercises at the gym. It includes Lunges, Box jumps, Deadlifts, Squats and push-ups, Theraloop and more.

So now one ones exactly what to do in order to achieve a physique like Kaif's. The actress’s fitness transformation over the years has stunned one and all. She looks gorgeous and uber-fit with each passing day. A lot of folks have confessed that they are in awe of the actress’s figure and dedication towards leading a healthy life.

Katrina Kaif recently partnered with the global sportswear brand Reebok as a brand ambassador to promote fitness. The actress unveiled the campaign #SheGotRee by Reebok on social media. It focusses on encouraging women to initiate and bring about a physical, mental and social transformation in themselves. The diva has also launched her own make-up line, Kay By Katrina.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan. The actress has definitely come into her own when it comes to acting, with the performance in 2018’s Zero being applauded by audiences and critics alike. The actress will next be seen on screen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The movie, that will release in early 2020 will see Kaif reunite with superstar Akshay Kumar after almost a decade.