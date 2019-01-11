Katrina Kaif Goes For A Run; Madhuri Dixit Snapped Looking Radiant

Kat Goes For A Night Jog

Katrina Kaif was spotted by our paps on Thursday night, as she was returning from a run. Katrina was all smiles as she returned to her car after a run in a popular joggers' park in Mumbai. She was wearing a black tee and black tights, with sweatbands around her wrist. Katrina was last seen in Zero which did not do very well among audiences or at the box office.

The Classy Madhuri

One of Bollywood's most beautiful actresses, Madhuri Dixit Nene was spotted by our paps after a long time. She looked radiant as always as she headed somewhere in her car. Madhuri was wearing an electric blue shirt and maroon plaid pants. Madhuri will next be seen on the big screen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank, which is slated to release on April 19th, 2019.

Ishaan Is Rocking His Look

Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter regularly likes to go out for dinners to cafes. Today he was spotted at a popular café in Bandra after dinner. He looked cool in a black jacket, a grey t-shirt and black pants. This Sunday, Ishaan will be making his debut on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan 6, along with his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

Mira Waves To The Cameras

Mira Rajput was snapped by our paps heading to a popular club in Juhu, Mumbai. She waved to the cameras sporting a casual look. She wore a loose fitted grey top and classic denims, and hair tied in a ponytail.

Yami Taking It Easy The Night Before URI's Release

Actress Yami Gautam was also snapped in Bandra on Thursday night. She was wearing a long white tunic over denims, pairing it up with black boots. Yami is all geared up for the release of her next movie URI: The Surgical Strike, on Friday, January 11th, 2019. She will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer.

Raveena Tandon's Chic Look

Raveena Tandon was snapped at designer Manish Malhotra's house on Thursday. She was there with her husband Anil Thadani. She looked totally chic in a black and mustard off shoulder dress.