    Katrina Kaif Goes Out And About In The City; Shweta Nanda Bachchan Snapped Before A Salon Session

    Katrina Kaif looked cool in a casual avatar was snapped out and about in the city on Thursday evening. Shweta Nanda Bachchan was snapped before heading in for a salon session. Sussanne Khan was snapped at the same salon after an indulgent session by the paps. Ameesha Patel was another Bollywood celebrity who was spotted at that salon on Thursday. See the pictures!

    Katrina Kaif Waves For The Cameras When Spotted

    Katrina Kaif looked was spotted by the paps out and about in the city on Thursday evening. She looked cool in a casual avatar, wearing a red and white stripped t-shirt with high waist mom jeans, and a pair of white sandals. She waved and smiled to the cameras when she was snapped. On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Bharat, which also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, and Varun Dhawan in a cameo appearance.

    Shweta Nanda Ready For A Salon Session

    Shweta Nanda Bachchan was going in for a salon session when she was snapped by the paps on Thursday. She wore an ultra casual look, sporting a light t-shirt, and dark grey leggings. She carried a Louis Vuitton hand bag and wore a pair of black sneakers.

    Sussanne Khan Snapped After An Indulgent Session At The Salon

    Sussanne Khan looked very pretty after her indulgent session at the same salon as Shweta Nanda Bachchan. Sussanne was snapped by the shutterbugs, sporting an all white look. She wore a white printed top with flare bottom white trousers. She sported white sneakers and carried a black hand bag.

    Ameesha Patel Also Spotted At The Salon

    Coincidentally, Ameesha Patel too was spotted at the same salon as Sussanne Khan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan. Ameesha smiled for the cameras when she was snapped. She was wearing a white tank top with animal print, and black tights. She carried a grey hand bag, wore grey sneakers and sported a cool pair of sunglasses.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
