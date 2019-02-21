Katrina Kaif Has The Sweetest Reaction On Deepika Padukone's Goofy Pictures With Her Mother!
Gone are the days when Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif couldn't see eye-to-eye because of a common ex Ranbir Kapoor. Of late, the two leading ladies have been bonding quite well. From commenting on each other's social media posts to admiring each other in interviews, their new-found friendship has been creating quite a buzz.
Recently when Deepika Padukone posted a bunch of adorable pictures with her mommy, Katrina dropped an adorable comment and went all gaga over Padukone Sr's beauty.
Deepika Shares Some Cute Moments With Her Mom
In the series of pictures shared by Deepika, the 'Padmaavat' actress is seen making goofy faces to make her mother smile. She captioned the clicks as, "trying to get her to smile...but she's such a natural...❤️ #motheranddaughter."
Katrina Compliments Deepika's Mother
Katrina couldn't resist herself from complimenting Deepika's mom and wrote, "So pretty she is."
From Foes To Friends
Deepika-Katrina's cold war ended last year when the latter attended the former's wedding reception. Post that, both of them started following each other on Instagram and have been gelling quite well since then.
Katrina On Her Bond With Deepika
Recently on Famously Filmfare, speaking about Deepika, Katrina had shared, "There is a sense of mutual respect and acknowledgement of the other person. It's nice that we have a sense of friendship between us."
Meanwhile, Deepika's Instagram Posts Is Making Our Hearts Flutter
Deepika captures this picture-perfect moment with hubby Ranveer Singh just before they attend the Femina Beauty Awards.
Red Carpet Ready
Here, the gorgeous actress is giving us a sneak-peek into what she does before a red carpet appearance.
