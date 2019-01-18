Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Salman Khan & Others Snapped At The Same Club!

Katrina & Her Sis Made Heads Turn

Katrina Kaif and her sis Isabelle Kaif were both decked up as they headed out to a club on Thursday night. Katrina was making heads turn in a gorgeous red satin dress and silver stilettos. Her sister opted for a white crop top and black palazzo pants. The sisters looked like they were all ready to have fun.

Salman Khan, Katrina, Isabelle Catching Up?

The superstar Salman Khan who rarely gets spotted was snapped by the paps today. Salman was rocking an all black look wearing a tee and ripped jeans. We believe Salman, Katrina and Isabelle were catching up at the popular club.

Bhumi Poses For Cameras

Bhumi Pednekar posed for the cameras as she stepped out of the club. Bhumi looked classy in a black jumpsuit, sporting red lips.

Tabu Looked Pretty In A Black Dress

Andhadhun actress Tabu was also snapped at the same club on Thursday night. Were they all playing catch up? We don't know. Tabu looked pretty in a black lacy dress, with her hair done up.

The Rock Star Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff's style knows no bounds. The actor was spotted at the same club as the rest on Thursday night. He wore a black jacket and white sneakers with a studded fanny pack around his waist. Classic rock star, right?