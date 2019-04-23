VIRAL CLIP! Katrina Kaif HIDES HER PAIN & Makes A Poker Face As Alia Bhatt Proposes To Ranbir Kapoor

Fans Feel Katrina Tried To Hide Her Pain..

@prats_srivatsa: "Katrina is trying so hard to conceal her emotions! That must have pained her so much....." [sic]

@Priya13.3: "One can see the pain on Katrina's face." [sic]

'It's Awkward'

@valcharllote: "Oh myyyyyy. .so deeply awkward! ! Katrina was there too." [sic]

@eyeroller______atasi___: "I noticed Katrina's face!!! M feeling so sad for her." [sic]

Netizens Slam Alia Bhatt For Dating Katrina's Ex Ranbir

@mahnoorsheikhx: "The most hurtful thing is that Alia was Katrina best friend and imagine your bestie hooking up with you ex. It's a Nightmare seriously." [sic]

@sxrxsass: "What hurts the most is that alia and Katrina were supposedly "bffs"" [sic]

Netizens Target Alia & Ranbir

@hina_md20: "What she said, seemed very childish. She should have shown empathy towards the presence of Katrina Kaif." [sic]

@wahabamazhar: "Damn I'm cringing so hard on their relationship." [sic]

@Naemasaleem21: "Katrina's face mahn... How could anyone do this to their best friend." [sic]

Some Fans Were Just Happy For Ranbir-Alia

@serah_ts: Haha. Look at Kat's expression. But, I'm loving it. First time I found this couple cute. Ranbir's reaction cute. Now I kinda like them as a couple." [sic]

Katrina Greeted Ranbir & Alia With All Smiles

For the unversed, Katrina made sure to greet Ranbir & Alia and there was no awkwardness. However, the viral video has surely grabbed many eyeballs and fans are anything but amused!

Katrina On The Work Front

She was last seen in Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero and currently gearing up for her mega-release, Bharat. The film also casts Salman Khan in the lead role!