Did Katrina Kaif Just HINT At Dating Vicky Kaushal? Spills The REASON Behind Forgiving Ranbir Kapoor

Here's What Katrina Kaif Said..

When Katrina was asked that many people think that there's no space for a relationship, Katrina rather replied, "Who said that? There's lots of space."

Our guessing game is as good as yours, readers!

Katrina On Ranbir & Maintaining A Good Equation With Alia & Deepika

When asked how Katrina managed to maintain a good term with Ranbir, Deepika and Alia, despite have a past with them, she said, "I'm taking this as a compliment. But yes, if someone like you, who knows me well, feels nice about my conduct, it's a good thing."

'I'm Doing It To Make My Life Easier'

"I'm not trying to be saintly but it's always easier to just make peace, be friends, to be loving. I'm not doing this to make your life easier.

But I'm doing it to make my life easier. It genuinely is more peaceful and you feel more lighter and happier when you don't hold on to any anger or grudges," added Katrina.

Katrina Also Spoke About Her Equation With Salman

Speaking of her 'masti' moments with Salman on the sets of Bharat, Katrina was quoted as saying, "He pulls everyone's leg. It's his personality which makes everyone feel comfortable. Everyone smiles around him. I'm not a silent lamb. I give it back when I have to."

How Katrina's Equation Has Evolved Over The Years?

"I remember the first film I did with Salman was Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and that was my third film as an actor. I was new and trying to find my feet. There were also a few days on Partner with Salman and Govinda who are the kings of improvisation. I was like, 'Oh Mmy Goodness'. You feel out of your depth there."

Katrina: Experience Is The Best Teacher

"So now, with Bharat, there is so much for me as a person. Salman was already Salman when we did our first film. For him, he doesn't have the same feedback. When I came on Bharat, I came as a different person because the experience is the best teacher."

Bharat is all set to hit the theatres on June 5, 2019.