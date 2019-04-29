Katrina Kaif Hints What She LOST While Loving Ranbir Kapoor & How Her Mother REACTED To Her Breakup?

Katrina Confesses She Broke Herself While Splitting From Ranbir

Speaking of her break up with Ranbir Kapoor, she was quoted as saying, "I had to break before I could proceed to rebuild myself. I had to unravel and feel everything that had happened. I had to take full responsibility for my part in the equation, what I could and should have done better."

This Is How Katrina's Mom Reacted To Her Break Up

She further added, "And accept that the parts that I was not responsible for were not my problem.

One thought that helped me when I was at my lowest was something my mom told me, "So many girls and women go through the same thing, you feel you are alone, but you are not." That thought was very comforting." [sic]

Did Break Up Change Katrina As A Person?

Speaking of the same, Katrina said that she has always been an emotional person and a sensitive soul. "I'm not going to lose that or change that for anyone. But what I have learnt is that as a woman, you must protect and maintain your identity."

Did Katrina Hint That She Lost 'Self Worth' While Loving Ranbir?

"Your sense of self-worth comes from within and not from another person. You come into this world alone, and you leave alone. That's something you should not lose sight of.

I'm not saying be guarded in love. No, love with all your heart. Being in a relationship is beautiful and I have a lot to give to a person. But I know now that nobody else gives you your identity," said Katrina.

Katrina On Ranbir & Alia

Speaking of her equation with Ranbir and Alia, "I have a separate equation with Ranbir and Alia which I maintain regardless of anything else. They have their own place in my life and as individuals I have great warmth and regard for both. When I meet them, I behave the way I feel for them."

Katrina Also Spoke About Attending Deepika's Wedding

"Life can get a little heavy at times and holding on to grudges makes the burden heavier. If you can let go of the past, let it go. I have, because I want friends around me. I want happiness and positivity," said Katrina.

Katrina Pours Love On Ranveer

Speaking of Ranveer, Katrina was quoted as saying, "Ranveer is such a darling."