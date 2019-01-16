Katrina Kaif: I Disagree With The Word ‘Item Song'; Don’t Think They Are Objectifying Women

I Don't Think They Are Objectifying Women

''I can speak about my take on music and dancing. We can get into a debate for each lyric and exactly what it said! For me, my idols in dancing are [late] Sridevi ji, Madhuri (Dixit Nene), Madonna and Beyonce. These are women... if you go see Beyonce in a concert tomorrow, how she represents herself, I don't think they are objectifying women. They are expressing and empowering themselves."

It's Not A Wrong Thing

"If you feel you are being objectified by your choreographer and what you are doing in the song, then please, by all means, I really hope you never do that. Dance is a wonderful art form. If you are dancing to express yourself, that's a beautiful thing. It's not a wrong thing. Everything in life cannot be given... I feel sometimes when we are trying to make changes, everything starts getting piled up together."

Talking About Her Journey She Said

"Sometimes I feel it has been long, and sometimes, not long at all. Someone the other day said ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan was six years ago', to me it feels two and a half maybe. It doesn't feel like years. Time just flies. I feel myself to be really fortunate.''

I Have Gone Through Some Interesting Phases

''Without getting into too many details, all my experiences have taught me. Some have been good, some not so good. I've gone through some interesting times and phases."