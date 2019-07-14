English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Katrina Kaif Is All Smiles In A Colourful Bikini; Salman Khan Goes All Philosophical

    By
    |

    It seems ever since Katrina Kaif pointed to Salman Khan that his social media game isn't strong enough, the actor is making sure to up his Instagram game. Recently, during Bharat promotions, Katrina was asked why she never likes or comments on any of Salman's posts and she had said, "You know, it's not intentional, but now that you say it, I'm thinking about it and yeah. I think you (Salman) need to up your Insta game!"

    katrina-kaif-is-all-smiles-in-a-colourful-bikini-salman-khan-goes-all-philosophical

    Last night, Salman Khan shared a monochromatic picture of himself and captioned it, "Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it's grey, it's maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god's sake. Long live morals nd principles and ethics." (-sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it’s grey, it’s maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god’s sake. Long live morals nd principles and ethics.

    A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

    On one side, Salman Khan went all philosophical, while his Bharat co-star flaunted her hot body and a million bucks of smile in a colourful bikini.

    View this post on Instagram

    🦋

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

    Katrina looked every bit happy and pretty in her latest post. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also left a comment on her picture that reads, "Happy girls are the prettiest ❤️."

    Katrina also shared a beautiful snap of hers, chilling near a beach. And her dear friend Arjun Kapoor was quick enough to pull her leg.

    View this post on Instagram

    💙💚💛

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

    He commented on the above picture, "Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn't walk into the pillar while posing."

    Is Salman Khan SCARED Of Losing His Stardom?

    Katrina and Arjun are no less than best-buddies and their bickering is just too funny to miss!

    On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sooryavanshi. The film is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and it also casts Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Read more about: salman khan katrina kaif
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue