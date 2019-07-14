Katrina Kaif Is All Smiles In A Colourful Bikini; Salman Khan Goes All Philosophical

It seems ever since Katrina Kaif pointed to Salman Khan that his social media game isn't strong enough, the actor is making sure to up his Instagram game. Recently, during Bharat promotions, Katrina was asked why she never likes or comments on any of Salman's posts and she had said, "You know, it's not intentional, but now that you say it, I'm thinking about it and yeah. I think you (Salman) need to up your Insta game!"

Last night, Salman Khan shared a monochromatic picture of himself and captioned it, "Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it's grey, it's maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god's sake. Long live morals nd principles and ethics." (-sic)

On one side, Salman Khan went all philosophical, while his Bharat co-star flaunted her hot body and a million bucks of smile in a colourful bikini.

Katrina looked every bit happy and pretty in her latest post. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also left a comment on her picture that reads, "Happy girls are the prettiest ❤️."

Katrina also shared a beautiful snap of hers, chilling near a beach. And her dear friend Arjun Kapoor was quick enough to pull her leg.

He commented on the above picture, "Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn't walk into the pillar while posing."

Katrina and Arjun are no less than best-buddies and their bickering is just too funny to miss!

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sooryavanshi. The film is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and it also casts Akshay Kumar in the lead role.