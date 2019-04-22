OFFICIAL! Katrina Kaif Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe; To Romance Akshay Kumar In Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif Is Teaming Up With Rohit Shetty For The First Time

Expressing her excitement to be a part of this film, Katrina took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Super excited to join the team of sooryavanshi with the incredible @itsrohitshetty for the first time , cant wait to be back on set with @akshaykumar after soooooo long 🌝my 1st film with @dharmamovies and @karanjohar."

We Just Can't Wait To See Them Together On The Big Screen

Recently, a DNA report had stated that Katrina has already shot for its poster with the film's leading man, Akshay Kumar. Well, we just can't wait to catch the first glimpse of it.

In the past, Katrina and Akshay had worked together on films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome and De Dana Dan."

'Working With Akshay Feels Like An Achievement'

Speaking about teaming up with Akshay, Rohit had earlier said, "Working with Akshay Kumar feels like an achievement. When I look at him, the whole journey like flashes in front of me when I started 28 years ago. Suhaag was my third film (he worked as an action director). That was the first time I met him. I was an assistant that time. and today after so many years, I am directing him. So, it's like an achievement. "

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi has Akshay playing the role of the chief of the anti-terrorism squad. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020. Reportedly, this cop drama will go on floors this summer.