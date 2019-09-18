Katrina Kaif Finds Her LOOKALIKE On The Internet; Pictures Go VIRAL Like Wildfire!

One of netizens' obsessions on the internet is to find the doppelgangers of their favourite celebrities. After Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan and most recently, Akshay Kumar, found their lookalikes on the internet it is Bharat actress Katrina Kaif's turn. Pictures of Katrina's doppelganger are going viral on the internet like wildfire, and it is unbelievable how much they look alike. Check them out!

Photos of a TikTok star named Alina Rai surfaced on the internet and were repeatedly shared by Katrina Kaif fans because they found an uncanny resemblance between the two. Alina, who is a fashion blogger and model by profession, often recreates Katrina's looks and shares them on her Instagram page. She looks like a carbon copy of Katrina from her Singh Is Kinng and De Dana Dan days. Netizens are going wild over having found the 2.0 version of Katrina.

Some time back, Katrina's Zero co-star Anushka Sharma had found her doppelganger in an American singer named Julie Michaels. The two engaged in witty social media banter which was loved by fans.

On the work front for Katrina, she was last seen in Bharat, starring alongside Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. She will next be seen in the king of masala films, Rohit Shetty's next movie, titled Sooryavanshi. She will be starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie.

MOST READ: Arjun Kapoor Describes Katrina Kaif's Backless Maroon Gown In An Epic Way!