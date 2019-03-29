Katrina Kaif Meets Olympic Gold Medallist Michael Phelps, Gets Fitness Tips From The Swimming Legend

English
    Katrina Kaif got the opportunity of her lifetime to meet US gold medallist in Olympics Michael Phelps and shared a video on her Instagram handle getting fitness and training tips from the swimming legend. It looks like the duo is collaborating and Katrina Kaif kept everything under suspense. Her caption suggests that there's more to come. Here's what she said,

    Katrina Kaif Meets Michael Phelps

    ''Got to meet this incredible athlete, the most decorated Olympian of all time Michael Phelps, can't tell u how much i enjoyed our conversation. He is such an incredible mind,'' said Katrina Kaif.

    Limitations Are Just A State Of Mind

    ''For me with my dance and training over the years, I understand that most of our limitations are just in our mind. If we can get our mind out of the way, then the possibilities are limitless. #Ruleyourself.''

    There's More To Come, Says Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif further said, ''I think goals should never be easy, they should force u to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time. Stay tuned for our training session and chat with @m_phelps00 ..... More coming soon.'' That's awesome, right?

    On The Work Front

    On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in Bharat and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2020. Bharat also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is the most anticipated movie of the year and we're sure that Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will not disappoint their fans and deliver a treat that they'll cherish for many years to come.

