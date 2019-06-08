Katrina Kaif On Bharat's Success: I Felt Confident That People Would Respond Positively To It

Katrina Kaif Is Extremely Happy With The Film's Success

The actress told the leading daily, "Yes, all of us are extremely happy. Bharat has truly been a team effort. Everyone working on the film has put in their best, starting from Atul (Agnihotri) who bought the rights for the remake of Ode To My Father. It's always been a passion project for Atul and Alvira Agnihotri who are the producers."

The Hard Work Pays Off

"There is a lot of heart and passion behind the decision to make this film. I loved the script from day one. It was a joy to be on the sets."

The Actress Connected With Her Character Kumud

She further added, "I was having such a good time playing the character; I felt confident that people would respond positively to it. I was able to find the enjoyment and connection with the character."

The New Version Of Katrina

After receiving flak for her acting chops in her initial years, things have changed for Katrina after Zero and now, Bharat and the actress says it feels good.

The actress said, "Getting the right role and the right director to guide you and walk through the journey with you plays a crucial part. And of course, with each film and role, you try to take it a notch higher. You dig deeper within yourself and better yourself as an artiste. That's the only way you can keep your interest alive in your work."

Katrina's Choice Of Films Has Evolved Over The Years

She further added, "In the initial few years, there is a lot of glamour and other things about being an actor that excites you. At this point, it just has to be the role.

Now, it's about trying to explore the character and create something out of it. My greatest desire now, when I'm doing a film, is to see how much the audience can connect with my role."