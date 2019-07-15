Katrina Kaif On Bollywood: You Need To Have Nerves Of Steel To Be Here; It's An Unpredictable Place

It's Not Always Easy, Says Katrina Kaif

The actress was quoted as saying by IANS, "It's not always easy. You need to have nerves of steel to be in the film industry. It's an unpredictable place and no one can guarantee success. I believe in not taking success to your head, or failure to your heart."

It's Been A Beautiful Journey

Calling her 16-year run in Bollywood as a beautiful journey, Katrina said, "It's been wonderful, a lot of hard work but also a lot of love from the audience."

Katrina Kaif On Being One Of The Highest Paid Actresses In Bollywood

During her turbulent career, Katrina has had her share of bouquets and brickbats. Today, she has established herself in Bollywood and is one of India's highest-paid actresses, but she still feels she has a long way to go to prove herself. The actress said, "(I have) miles to go. The point is to try and get better, to portray different characters, and to work harder with every film."

The Actress On Working With Some Of The Biggest Names In Bollywood

Considering her next release is Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar, it would seem like she has become the staple choice, primarily of the senior superstars in the industry. To this, the actress added, "I don't really analyse things that much. I prefer looking ahead rather than dissecting the past and believe the best is yet to come."

Katrina On All The Love Coming Her Way After Zero & Bharat

"My work is giving a huge amount of creative satisfaction and I'm really enjoying discovering these characters." The actress also revealed that she is now venturing into film production and added, "(I will make) the kind of films I would want to watch as an audience --- great stories that deserve to be told."

The Pre-birthday Celebrations For Katrina

The actress who turns a year older tomorrow, has taken a break from her hectic schedule and is currently vacationing in Mexico. Katrina is making sure that her fans get a glimpse of her vacation diaries by posting pictures and videos on her Instagram page.