Katrina Kaif Pens A Touching Note About Shaheen Bhatt’s Book; Alia Bhatt Is All Hearts!

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt has been fighting the tough battle with depression for a long time now. Understanding the need for those fighting mental illnesses to have support, Shaheen has off late been vocal about her own struggles, and as such, she has become an inspiration to many. Shaheen recently launched her book, 'I've Never Been (Un)Happier', which tells stories of her struggles with depression.

Katrina Kaif, a close friend of Shaheen and Alia's, took to her Instagram to shower praises on Shaheen for writing the book, expressing how deeply she was touched by it. Alia's reaction to this post was all hearts.

Sharing an image of the book, Katrina wrote, "what a incredibly brave thing to do to write this book , so heartbreakingly honestly written . You can feel every moment and every thought ....to be able to turn a painful situation into something positive is so beautiful .... p.s @shaheenb i miss our dream team chats immensely need to do it again soon .... to everyone - this incredible book is available NOW," (sic).

Alia left heart emoticons on Katrina's post which said it all.

At the book launch of 'I've Never Been (Un)Happier', Alia broke down on the stage expressing a sense of helplessness about doing something for her sister. She opened up that she felt terrible as a sister as she didn't put herself out there enough to understand Shaheen. She said that has always believed Shaheen to be the most brilliant member of her family, but the latter hasn't believed in herself, which Alia found heartbreaking.

On World Mental Health Day this year, Shaheen launched a social welfare initiative called, 'Here Come's The Sun,' an effort to raise awareness about mental health and end stigmas.

