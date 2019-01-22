Katrina Kaif Plays Cricket During Bharat Shoot, Asks Anushka Sharma To Recommend Her For Team India!
Katrina Kaif let her hair down after a hectic shoot for her upcoming movie Bharat by playing cricket on the sets and smashed all the balls for 4's and 6's. She shared a clip on her Instagram handle showcasing her cricketing skills, and man, she looks impressive with the bat and knows the game pretty well. Apart from the video, it was the caption that made people chuckle as she included Anushka Sharma by asking her to recommend her for team India through her husband Virat Kohli.
Katrina Kaif Is On Fire!
Katrina Kaif smashed all the balls that were bowled at her and we wonder if Virat Kohli will be impressed with her batting skills.
Even Salman Khan Shared A Video Playing Cricket
Right after Katrina Kaif shared the clip of herself playing cricket, even Salman Khan shared a clip of himself playing cricket and captioned the video as, "Bharat khelega." We guess Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif might open for India in the next India vs Australia series.
All Eyes On Bharat
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani starrer Bharat is the talk of the town and people are curious to know what the movie is all about. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has kept the storyline under wraps and all we know is that the movie will be a timeline of all events several decades earlier to 2010.
Bharat – Grand Release
The most awaited movie of the year, Bharat is scheduled to hit the theatres during Eid, 2019. Huge expectations are on the film and we're sure that it'll do really well at the box office and shatter all previous records.
