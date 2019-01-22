Katrina Kaif Plays Cricket During Bharat Shoot, Asks Anushka Sharma To Recommend Her For Team India!

Katrina Kaif Is On Fire!

Katrina Kaif smashed all the balls that were bowled at her and we wonder if Virat Kohli will be impressed with her batting skills.

View this post on Instagram Bharat Khelega... #onlocationstories @bharat_thefilm A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jan 13, 2019 at 7:50am PST

Even Salman Khan Shared A Video Playing Cricket

Right after Katrina Kaif shared the clip of herself playing cricket, even Salman Khan shared a clip of himself playing cricket and captioned the video as, "Bharat khelega." We guess Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif might open for India in the next India vs Australia series.

All Eyes On Bharat

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani starrer Bharat is the talk of the town and people are curious to know what the movie is all about. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has kept the storyline under wraps and all we know is that the movie will be a timeline of all events several decades earlier to 2010.

Bharat – Grand Release

The most awaited movie of the year, Bharat is scheduled to hit the theatres during Eid, 2019. Huge expectations are on the film and we're sure that it'll do really well at the box office and shatter all previous records.