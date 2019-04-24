Bharat: Katrina Kaif Gets Extremely Emotional; Posts A Heartfelt Message To Fans

Can't Wait For Everyone To See The Film, Says Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif posed this picture on Instagram with the caption, ''Kumud Raina 1975 .... I had the most incredible time working on this character, the whole journey has been the most exciting for me yet, after working with @aliabbaszafar in three films. Cant wait for everyone to see the film.''

Emotions Galore!

If that was not enough, Katrina Kaif also shared snapshots of the trailer reviews from trade analysts, websites and fans on her Instagram stories and that shows how emotionally she's connected towards Bharat. It would surely reflect positively on the silver screen, folks!

Always Doing Her Best

Be it dance or her movies, Katrina Kaif always gives her best in everything and we're sure that Bharat will end up being a blockbuster at the box office when it hits the theatres during Eid 2020.

Huge Expectations

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat carries huge expectations on its shoulders and we're sure the movie will not disappoint the audiences. We simply can't control our excitement until the release day, peeps! It's a movie to watch out for.