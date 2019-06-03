Did Katrina Kaif Put Herself In Trouble While Defending Salman Khan Over His Cold War With Priyanka?

Katrina Defends Salman

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Katrina reacted to Salman's jibes at Priyanka and said, "You have to take everything that Salman says with a big bucket of salt. I think we all know that by now. He just says it for effect, he does not mean it."

Did Katrina Put Herself In Trouble?

Katrina further added, "Sometimes, in interviews I am biting my tongue like 5 times in a day, but it's all in good fun. I don't take it seriously."

We wonder if this statement of Katrina would offend the fans of Priyanka Chopra. After all, they are anything but happy with Salman's constant jibes.

Here's What Salman Had Said Earlier..

Earlier, Salman had said, "Over Bharat, she (Priyanka) chose USA in the ‘nick' of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this."

He Was Slammed Left & Right

Saumya Bansal @saumyabansal5: "@BeingSalmanKhan On one side you say Kat was your first choice for #Bharat but now you clearly don't seem to be taking #PriyankaChopra 's rejection that well. Really glad she left the film and chose the man of her dreams over the ones full of toxic masculinity."

Gargi@gargi_b11: "The best joke of the year is that Bharat was the biggest movie of her career . None of these movies are great for any leading actresses to regret rejecting them. They are always a side-kick to the male leads."

Meanwhile, All Eyes On Salman's Mega Release

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is all set to hit the theatres on June 5, 2019. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also casts Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Shashank Arora and others in pivotal roles.